Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 to offer online exhibit and sale

The gallery at Centre 64 in Kimberley is so successful at showcasing local artists that they are currently booking art exhibits into 2025.

So even if an artist has enough work to mount an exhibit, which some do not, the space is booked up for the foreseeable future.

To help showcase local artists, Kimberley Artists at Centre 64’s Visual Arts Committee has put out a call for submissions for an online exhibit and sale.

Artists are invited to submit up to three original art pieces in any medium for a maximum of three month.

· Admin fee $5/art piece.

· Maximum of 3 original art pieces per artist in any medium.

· Maximum of 3 months for art piece in online art store.

· Art pieces to enter online art store at the beginning and middle of the month.

· Submission deadlines: 13th and 28th of the month.

· 70% of sale price to artist, 30% of sale price towards KAC’s visual arts programs.

· Sales taxes charged and administered by KAC (sales prices are subject to 5% GST and 7% PST).

· Sales prices DO NOT include shipping.

· Artist is responsible for packaging and shipping of sold artwork within 7 days after purchase.

· Free promotion on KAC website, in KAC newsletter, on social media, and at Centre 64.

· Each art piece can only be submitted to online store once.

· Submission form available for download on our website: kimberleyarts.com/artstore.

Coming up next in the gallery at Centre 64 is an art exhibition by Purcell Mountain Artists. That will hang from April 27 – May 29, 2021.

