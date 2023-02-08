Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64 launches art fundraiser

30 artists will be give the same materials to create

What could you create with some red paint and a board. Black Press file

Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64 is back in business after some furnace problems forced the gallery and theatre to be closed for the month of January.

They have put out a call for artists for a very unique arts fundraiser called Art Around Town.

Thirty artists are invited to participate. Each artist will be supplied with the same material:

• a piece of plywood

• a container of red paint

• a container of finishing Varathane

With this material the artist is free to create whatever they want. The red colour is the same that the city of Kimberley uses in its materials. The goal is to showcase the creative talent that lives in Kimberley.

Each completed piece will be on display in the gallery at Centre 64 from May 22nd to June3rd, 2023.

There will be a silent auction held on Saturday June 3rd. The artist will receive 50 per cent of the sale with 50% to Centre 64 to support creative programming.

There will be minimum bids set on each piece.

Purchasers of the art will be asked to affix the artwork on their home or business exterior in a somewhat protected space.

The Arts Council reports that over 50 per cent of the spots have already been claimed. If you’d like to join this creative experiment, contact info@kimberleyarts.com