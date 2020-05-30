Kimberley Arts Council keeping the arts alive during pandemic

Cewntre 64 is Kimberley remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the meantime the Kimberley Arts Council is trying to keep people in touch with the arts online.

The Arts Centre has a new exhibition on their website, featuring gorgeous photography by Neal Panton. ‘Shine On’ is a series of photographs depicting how light frames the Kootenays.

It’s well worth a look.

They have also been live streaming concerts such as a recent concert by local Jamie Neve last week. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates on the next concert.

In their latest news letter the Arts Council said it is amazing to watch how Kimberley people, organizations and businesses support each other and move through these challenging times together.

“How inspiring it is to see our local artists and artisans finding new ways to meet, share and practice what they love to do! It’s also reassuring that many of you have not forgotten about Centre 64 and are checking in, commenting on social media posts and sharing all of the events that are being adapted to our safe at home lifestyles. Centre 64 staff and volunteers are continuously looking for new opportunities and ways to provide our community with gallery exhibitions, live music and workshops, while following physical distancing and health safety requirements.”



