Kimberley Camera Club Annual Multi-media Digital Presentation

The Kimberley Camera Club is proud to announce its Annual Multi-media Digital Presentation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the St.Andrews Presbyterian Church on 97 Boundary Street at 7 P.M.

The shows consist of the main club show comprised of photos from all members and titled- “Wonders Of Nature”, and individual member shows as follows-

“The World Of The Tiny-Close-up And Macro”, “The Joy Of Cycling”, “Antarctica-Our Last Hope”, “Creative-Altered Reality”.

Admission is by donation to the non-profit club. Refreshments and a print exhibit will occur at the intermission.

Our club is made up of many multi award winning, world class photographers and the images will be enjoyed by all ages.

Most Read