Kimberley Camera Club Annual Multi-media Digital Presentation

The Kimberley Camera Club is proud to announce its Annual Multi-media Digital Presentation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the St.Andrews Presbyterian Church on 97 Boundary Street at 7 P.M.

The shows consist of the main club show comprised of photos from all members and titled- “Wonders Of Nature”, and individual member shows as follows-

“The World Of The Tiny-Close-up And Macro”, “The Joy Of Cycling”, “Antarctica-Our Last Hope”, “Creative-Altered Reality”.

Admission is by donation to the non-profit club. Refreshments and a print exhibit will occur at the intermission.

Our club is made up of many multi award winning, world class photographers and the images will be enjoyed by all ages.