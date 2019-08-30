Kimberley Camera Club begins new year with open house

The Kimberley Camera Club invites everyone to an Open House on September 11th at St.Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at 97 Boundary Street in Kimberley in the lower hall. Find out what our club is all about and explore the world of digital photography and videography.

The club is one of the oldest camera clubs in Canada, with many award winning photographers. All levels of experience are welcomed. Bring your camera if you like to learn how to use it more effectively. We hope to see you there. Some refreshments will be provided and no admission costs.