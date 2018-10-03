Kimberley Camera Club starts new season

Submitted by John Lyon

The Kimberley Camera Club would like to welcome anyone interested in Photography to our first meeting of the new season when we meet on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. downstairs in Waldie Hall in St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Our meetings are held on the 2nd.& 4th. Wednesday of each month starting in October till the following May.

The first meeting (2nd. Wednesday)of each month involves the general business of the Club, usually lasting 30 minutes, short instructional sessions, an in-club competition (slide of the month), critiquing member’s images, and twice a season, we judge & enter National Competitions.

The second meeting (4th. Wednesday) deals with workshops and Club projects.

Each year, the Club produces a “slideshow” for public viewing which involves our Club members submitting images.

The last few years, we have scheduled the show for late winter-early spring (March).

The Club’s main purpose is to develop photographic skills of it’s members through workshops, outings, constructive critiquing, and information exchanging. Our members range from “beginners”, to “veterans”,and our interests range from nature photography, landscapes, travel, still life, and night photography. Topics we discuss at our meeting range from lighting,to composition,to depth of field,to name a few. If you are having problems understanding your new digital camera, bring your camera and the owners manual to a meeting and our members will probably be able to help you out. PLEASE DO NOT bring your camera to the 1st. Meeting of the season as there is usually a lot of business to attend to.

I would like to encourage prospective new members to bring questions to the first meeting of the season. This will help us plan future meetings.

Once again, the first meeting of the Club will be held on Wednesday, October 10,2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the lower hall in St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at 97 Boundary Street in Kimberley.

For additional information regarding the Club, contact John Lyon at 250-427-2421.

See you there.