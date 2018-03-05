Kimberley Camera Club to present slide show

The Kimberley Camera Club would like to invite the public to our Digital Multi-Media Slide Show. Come out and sit back, relax and watch a creative photographic show set to stimulating music. The show will be presented at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kimberley on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

There will also be a show in Cranbrook on Monday, March 12, 2018 at the Manual Training Centre in the Cranbrook Public Library at 7:00 p.m.

The Show will feature a series of 9 “mini-shows” produced by Club members. Each show will last approximately 5-6 minutes with the main Club show lasting approximately 17 minutes.

Titles of the mini shows are:

– Scotland and the Shetland Isles

– Digital Eye on Nature

– Barkerville Then & Now

– Kimberley 150

– Out West

– H2O

– Climbing Fisher & Tanglefoot

– Naturally Inspired

– I am Kimberley

There will be a display set up of framed pictures by our members to browse before the show and at the intermission. Feel free to ask questions of the members at those times, as they are pleased to share their passion for photography.

So once again, the shows will be on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Manual Training Room in the Cranbrook Public Library and on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. upstairs in the sanctuary at the Presbyterian Church at 97 Boundary Street in Kimberley.

Come out and enjoy an evening of great entertainment.

Admission by donation

Our Stories – Our Way

