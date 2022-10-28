An example of some work by Camera Club members. Grey squirrel.

Kimberley Camera Club to start new season November 9

Submitted by John Lyon

The Kimberley Camera Club will be starting a new season of meetings and outings.

The first meeting will be held on November 9, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Presbyterian Church basement, #97 Boundary Street.

The format for this year’s meetings will be “ viewing images and discussions” with possible workshops and planned outings.

The Club welcomes new and seasoned photographers interested in sharing their images and learning about their equipment and photographic techniques.

Bring your camera and manual to the meeting if you have any questions.

Hope to see you there.

 

An example of some work by Camera Club members. Majestic bull elk.

