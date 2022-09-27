Kimberley celebrates Oktoberfest

Kimberley’s Oktoberfest First Saturday. John Allen PhotoKimberley’s Oktoberfest First Saturday. John Allen Photo
Kimberley’s most successful First Saturday was its last for the season, the early celebration of Oktoberfest.

The Platzl was alive with people, in Bavarian attire, all afternoon.

The First Saturday committee reports that there were almost 50 kids in the Kazoo parade, 32 dozen pretzels sold, more than 100 pieces of strudel, many beverages and the Elks completely sold out of food by 2:30. About $1000 in donations was raised at the gate and about the same at the food kiosk which helps cover expenses for the free events and entertainment.

Ten international students helped with the event including decorating, making rooter lots at the Snowdrift, and parade and other activities.


