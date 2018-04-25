Kimberley City Council approves funding allocations from CBT Community Initiatives Program

The Seniors Helping Seniors program is receiving funding from CBT for the purchase of a Trio Taxi (Trio Taxi File).

More than ten Kimberley organizations will receive funding.

Kimberley City Council has approved the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) 2018/19 Community Initiatives Funding Allocations.

The CBT Community Initiatives Program is intended to incorporate community-based funding decisions in a flexible manor. The program supports local projects that provide additional value to Basin communities, and that benefit the broad community and public good. Program funds are distributed annually to the Trust’s local government partners.

CBT has provided $97,585.12 that will be allocated in the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The largest amount will go towards the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary for renovations to the floor and ceiling of the Kimberley Thrift store at an amount of $11,882.18.

The Spark Youth Society will receive $8,789.92 for the Kimberley & Area Youth Group Drop-In Program: Providing Safety and Belonging.

The Kimberley District Heritage Society will receive $7,728.02 for the sponsoring of the Seniors Wellness in Motion (SWIM) Program.

$6,528.02 will go to the East Kootenay Regional Search & Rescue Society for Non-Urban Emergency Care Enhancement.

The Summit Community Services Society will receive $5,387.16 for the Seniors Helping Seniors Trio Taxi.

$5006.59 will be allocated to the Kimberley Arts Council & Centre 64 for the Kimberley First Saturday events in 2018.

Other notable funds include $4,956.59 to the Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society for the Boiler Display and $4,635.16 for the Kimberley Kaleidoscope Arts & Cultural Festival through the Kimberley Arts Council and Centre 64.

The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library will also be receiving $4,228.02 for Reading Room furniture at the Kimberley Public Library.

There are many other funds being distributed to local organizations. A full list of the fund allocations can be seen at www.ourtrust.org or by visiting the City of Kimberley Website and clicking on the Regular Council Agenda for April 23, 2018.