Kimberley City Council will hear from applicants for CBT ReDi grants on April 19

The City of Kimberley has been allocated $103,043.65 from the Columbia Basin Trust to hand out to community projects that benefit the public good. The ReDi Grants were formerly known as the Community Initiatives program.

The RDEK administers the ReDi grant program on behalf of the CBT. Each community must host a community meeting to hear from those applying for funding for a local project.. Kimberley’s meeting has been set for Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Applicants seeking ReDi grants can attend the meeting and will have an opportunity to give a brief, oral presentation of their request for funding.

In the past, organizations such as Healthy Kimberley, Seniors Wellness in Motion, the Kimberley Arts Council, the Kimberley Trails Society and more have received funding under the program.

In other granting news, the city has also allocated $7,175 to various local sporting organizations for the BC Winter Games Legacy Grant 2023. As always, requests for funding were about twice the funding available. The following local organizations will receive funding:

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club – $443

Kootenay East Soccer Assoc. – $1,150

Freewheelers Youth Mountain Bike Program – $1,028

Kimberley Aline Team – $671

Kimberley Curling Club – $537

Kootenay Soccer Academy – $735

Kimberley Nordic Club -$1,872

Kimberley Nordic Club (biathlon) – $740

