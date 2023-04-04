Kimberley City Hall. Bulletin file

Kimberley City Hall. Bulletin file

Kimberley City Council will hear from applicants for CBT ReDi grants on April 19

City also allocates Winter Games Legacy Fund grants

The City of Kimberley has been allocated $103,043.65 from the Columbia Basin Trust to hand out to community projects that benefit the public good. The ReDi Grants were formerly known as the Community Initiatives program.

The RDEK administers the ReDi grant program on behalf of the CBT. Each community must host a community meeting to hear from those applying for funding for a local project.. Kimberley’s meeting has been set for Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Applicants seeking ReDi grants can attend the meeting and will have an opportunity to give a brief, oral presentation of their request for funding.

In the past, organizations such as Healthy Kimberley, Seniors Wellness in Motion, the Kimberley Arts Council, the Kimberley Trails Society and more have received funding under the program.

In other granting news, the city has also allocated $7,175 to various local sporting organizations for the BC Winter Games Legacy Grant 2023. As always, requests for funding were about twice the funding available. The following local organizations will receive funding:

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club – $443

Kootenay East Soccer Assoc. – $1,150

Freewheelers Youth Mountain Bike Program – $1,028

Kimberley Aline Team – $671

Kimberley Curling Club – $537

Kootenay Soccer Academy – $735

Kimberley Nordic Club -$1,872

Kimberley Nordic Club (biathlon) – $740

READ: Kimberley organizations receive funding through CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

READ: City of Kimberley now accepting applications for BC Winter Games Legacy Grants


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford couple plan to cycle 5 continents in 5 years to raise $2.5M for 5 charities

Just Posted

Kimberley City Hall. Bulletin file
Kimberley City Council will hear from applicants for CBT ReDi grants on April 19

The next concert in the Fisher Peak series is Chris Coole and the Lonesome Aces. April 27. Tyler Knight/Chriscoole.com
Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook arts scene

Heiko’s Trail above Fernie gets a lot of hiking traffic over warmer months (image courtesy of Tourism Fernie)
New hotel, sustainable tourism among topics of discussion at Tourism Fernie AGM

The Dynamiters take a 2-1 lead in the Teck Cup Finals after a 4-2 win over the Princeton Posse. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters take 2-1 lead over Princeton Posse in Teck Cup Finals

Pop-up banner image