The wonderful Kimberley Community Band, led by Ian Ferrie, performed their Christmas Concert and Singalong recently in the Anglican Church Hall. The sound was reminiscent of Salvation Army Bands ringing out on city streets at this time of year. The feature piece, a 50-year-old arrangement of several songs titled Christmas Festival, included Joy to the World, Fa La La La La, God Bless You Merry Gentlemen, Good King Wenceslas, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Silent Night (with bells), A One Horse Open Sleigh, a rousing rendition of Jingle Bells, O Come All Ye Faithful, O Come Let Us Adore Him and a finale with the various parts of the band overlapping several tunes at once. Kimberley is very lucky to have this fine band and so many other fine musicians, especially at Christmas. (John Allen file)