Kimberley Community Band delights with annual Christmas concert

The Kimberley Community Band presented their Christmas concert last Thursday December 12 to a very appreciative audience.

 

Previous story
The tenth annual Turkey Runoff is coming up

Just Posted

The tenth annual Turkey Runoff is coming up

The Turkey Runoff 2019 is back for a tenth year. This year… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Paragliding at the Wycliffe Buttes

Trish Barnes snapped these photos of Rob Honeyman paragliding at the Wycliffe… Continue reading

Deer suffered in fatal Cranbrook cull trap, animal protection group says

Cranbrook Friends of Animals claims buck suffocated after “collapsing improperly assembled trap on himself”

CORE8 thanks Kimberley

We want to extend a sincere thank you to our amazing friends… Continue reading

Province seeks feedback on proposed hunting regulation changes

A number of proposals in the Kootenays will affect whitetail doe, elk, turkey hunting seasons

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

Most Read