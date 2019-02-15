Kimberley Community Band in concert

The recent concert by Kimberley Community Band featured a number of soloists. They included Ian Hutchinson, from Sydney, Australia, shown singing the Louis Armstrong favourite “What a Wonderful World” and Kimberley’s Randy Marchi entertained with Elvis Presley’s,”Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

Later in the program, Randy and Ian traded trumpet solos in “Mambo Cubano”. The concert featured a great variety of concert band music and styles, ranging from show tunes to classical to latin and swing. An appreciative and generous audience showed their enjoyment with their applause, their positive comments, and by donating over $300 to the Band scholarship fund which has helped five graduating students to date.

The band has been very busy, rehearsing for this concert and for upcoming local performances. That includes preparations for hosting the massed band weekend in Kimberley, July 12, 13, & 14. Up to 100 musicians from bands around the Kootenays are expected to attend, rehearse and perform in a public concert. Look for more details to come on what should be a fantastic musical weekend.