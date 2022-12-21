Jeannie MacDonald and Thom Tarte. contributed file

Jeannie MacDonald and Thom Tarte. contributed file

Kimberley Community Band makes Food Bank donation

Jeannie MacDonald of the Kimberley Community Band, presents a cheque to Thom Tarte, the Executive Director of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. The cheque represents half the proceeds of their Christmas Concert on December 10th. The band was delighted to perform for such an enthusiastic — and generous— audience. The Band’s Student Bursary Fund also shared in the night’s proceeds.

Previous story
Highland dance group performs at Kimberley’s Garden View

Just Posted

Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it (Tobacco Plains Indian Band), North Coal and Pacific Road Capital announced a Letter of Intent on Dec. 20, 2022, to enter into a partnership to develop Michel Project coal project near Sparwood. Back: Avery Gravelle, Kyle Shottanana, Jonathon Brewer. Front: Garrett Gravelle, Matt Fifield, Heidi Gravelle, Ian Maxwell, Donald McInnes, Bill Arling, Abby Cousins, Marion Ngo. (Photo from Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it)
Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it declares intent to enter coal project partnership near Sparwood

Jeannie MacDonald and Thom Tarte. contributed file
Kimberley Community Band makes Food Bank donation

Kimberley’s Nordic racers have done very well in recent years, and the club has hosted many regional and provincial events. Dan Clark photo
Kimberley Nordic Club to host Western Canadian Championships in February

The Eagle Bear Spirit drum group from Ktunaxa Nation helped mark the one-year anniversary of the Cranbrook Urgent & Primary Care Centre. Photo contributed by the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice.
Thousands of patients served through new Cranbrook primary care facility