Kimberley Community Band makes Food Bank donation

Jeannie MacDonald of the Kimberley Community Band, presents a cheque to Thom Tarte, the Executive Director of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. The cheque represents half the proceeds of their Christmas Concert on December 10th. The band was delighted to perform for such an enthusiastic — and generous— audience. The Band’s Student Bursary Fund also shared in the night’s proceeds.
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Good News
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map