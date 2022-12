The Kimberley Community Band presented their Christmas concert last Saturday. John Allen photo

The Kimberley Community Band Christmas Concert and Carol Sing-along took place the evening of Saturday Dec 10. The singalong ended with We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Jeannie MacDonald conducted, assisted by Ian Ferrie. The audience enjoyed a lovely evening of music and delicious goodies provided by the band members. Donations at the door will go to The Kimberley Food Bank and the Kimberley Band’s Bursary Fund.