Kimberley Community Fall Fair returns this September

Under new management and brimming with new plans, the Kimberley Fall Fair Committee is pleased to announce that the event will be back at the Marysville Arena this September.

“We are so excited to announce the Kimberley Fall Fair is up and running this September,” said committee members Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames. “The coordinators are new and there’s a lot of energy being pumped into making this the best Fall Fair yet! We have lots of great ideas that will be sure to make this a really fun weekend. Kimberley Fall Fair has been a family event since the 1980’s and with so much enthusiasm to bring it back after the past few years, we can’t wait to share the fun with you!

”Along with all the entertainment you’ve come to expect at the Fair, we will also be adding the Dunk Tank, Chicken Poop Bingo and new Kiddies Corner events. We are gathering a list of local celebrities that will surely keep the ‘dunking’ going! Oh, and did I say, keep an eye out for some big fun-loving characters!”

The dates remain the same. The Fall Fair has always been held the last full weekend in September, so that’s September 23 and 24 this year. The Fair will run from 10 am. to 4 p.m. both days.

As always, the Fair is looking for vendors.

“If you’ve got some wares you’d like to display/sell this is the perfect venue. Over 3000 people attend during the weekend so this is a great place to advertise and sell your goods.” Postnikoff said. “We consistently see a wide variety of vendors so there’s something for everyone and that makes for a great Fair! If you’d like to get your booth secured, and this is recommended sooner than later, as even though we have 80 vendor booths, some are already spoken for and typically they go quite quickly. You don’t want to wait too long.

“We really want to step up the Fall Decor this year and are offering our Vendors some great prizes for participating.”

As always the Fall Fair will be raising funds for local community organizations. The organizing committee represents non=profit groups.

“We are proud that this year the Fall Fair committee is all volunteer driven. We have a great group of people who are working hard behind the scenes and all proceeds from the Fair will be divided among these local groups. By supporting the Fall Fair you can know that all the funds raised are going right back into the community.”

For questions regarding the Fall Fair, to book your booths etc including how to get your information package email us at Kimberleyfallfair@gmail.com don’t have email, no problem, call Cindy 250-919-3137.