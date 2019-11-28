Kimberley Community Foundation disperses fall grant funds

The Kimberley Community Foundation held its Fall Community Grants Giveaway on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

A number of community groups received funding:

CBAL for Alphabet Soup family Literacy Program Amount $1,000.00

Kimberley Pipe Band for Road to Holland 2020 Amount $4,000.00

Spark Youth Society for Lights, Cameras and Marketing Action Amount $1,000.00

Kootenay Brain Injury Association for the Strive Program Amount $3,600.00

Kimberley Arts Council for Film Night at Centre 64 Amount $1,000.00

Kimberley Arts Council for the Retrofit of the Green Room Amount $1,000.00

Adventure Park on Swan Avenue Amount $4,000.00

CBEEN for Educational Programs for K-12 Students Amount $1,000.00

MADD Canada for 2 School Assemblies Amount $2,000.00

Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 for Hall Kitchen Renovations Amount $4,000.00

The Pines Special Care Home and the Kimberley Food Bank also received their annual grants at this time.

The Kimberley & District Community Foundation (KDCF) was created in 2001 to help current and former residents of the area make a lasting contribution to their community.

The Foundation accepts donations, bequests and gifts from individuals and corporations to create permanent endowment funds which support a wide variety of community projects.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Kimberley Community Foundation disperses fall grant funds

