Kimberley Community Foundation grants over $100,000 to community organizations

Over the past year, the Kimberley & District Community Foundation (KDCF) has granted over $100,000 to assist community groups and organizations in their efforts during these difficult times.

The KDCF annually provides grants to community groups that focus on social welfare, health, education, the environment, arts and culture, and sport. This year over $21,000 was granted to deserving community groups, teams, programs, and initiatives. In addition, the KDCF partnered with the Vancouver Foundation and the Community Foundations of Canada’s Federal Emergency Community Support Fund to provide over $80,000 to community groups that were experiencing financial concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds covered a wide range of community issues ranging from food security, senior and youth well-being, education, and facility renovations for COVID prevention.

KDCF Chairperson Josie Cale said, “The Foundation is so happy to be able to support such a wide range of community initiatives. Without these grants, many of the groups would have been unable to continue on during the pandemic. We are so pleased to be able to do our part to help community services and supports continue and adapt to these difficult times.”

