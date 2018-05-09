All the recipients of the Winter Games Legacy grants.

Kimberley Community Foundation supports sporting organizations

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) presented the Winter Games Legacy Grants at the Kimberley Curling Club. Representatives from this year’s recipients gathered for the occasion. The following groups received funding: Kimberley Curling Club, Kimberley Seahorse Swim Association, Kimberley Nordic Racers, Spirit Rock Climbing Team, Kimberley Alpine Team (KAT) Freestyle, East Kootenay Bantam Tier 1 Amateur Hockey Team, East Kootenay Climbing Association.

The next round of Community Grants is slated for the fall of 2018. For more information about the KDCF visit our website kimberleyfoundation.ca or like our Facebook page.

Paddling the conversation for Columbia Basin youth

