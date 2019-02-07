Kimberley couple celebrates 60th Wedding Anniversary

On February 7, 2019 Joe and Eroina Daprocida will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary!

Joe and Eroina met in their home town of Pietrapennata in Italy. In 1957 Joe immigrated to Kimberley and Eroina followed in 1959.

They were married in Kimberley on February 7, 1959 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Father Cheevers and their wedding reception followed at the Moose Hall .

Joe and Eroina raised 4 children in Kimberley and have 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren as part of their family.

They still reside in Kimberley in their home on Levirs Avenue. Well wishes can be sent to edaprocida@hotmail.com.

