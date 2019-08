A couple of quilts for a couple who served. Cindy Postnikoff was pleased to present Quilts of Valour to a Kimberley couple.

“I was delighted to present Quilts of Valour to Malcolm and Joan Fruin nee Gilling,” Postnikoff said. “This very nice Kimberley couple both served in the Army. It is always such a pleasure to acknowledge our Veterans with Quilts of Valour. So very important we don’t forget that ‘Freedom is not Free.” Thank you both for your Service.” Photo submitted