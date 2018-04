This past weekend, the Kimberley Cranbrook Highland Dance Association hosted a highland dance competition. This year, the occasion was extra special because it was the 40th anniversary of the competition.

To mark the occasion, a Saturday night ceilidh was held at the conference centre. It featured performances by the Kimberley Pipe Band, award winning pipers and dancers, and more. The evening ended with a dance with live entertainment.

Video courtesy Zena Williams