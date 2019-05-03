Kimberley Cranbrook Highland Dance host competition

The Kimberley Cranbrook highland dance Association hosted the 41st annual competition at Sellkirk high school in Kimberley last weekend. Over 100 dancers participated in the event. Local dancers won numerous medals as well as six trophies. Trophy winners were Isabel Betker, Rowan Boardman, Makenzi Byman, Paris Howe and Jerika Pickering. Proud teachers are Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan. Congratulations to all. The dancers are currently working hard towards their year-end show the Spring Fling. Centre 64 Theatre Tuesday May 28 7:00. Please come and enjoy the show.