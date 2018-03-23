Kimberley Cranbrook highland dancers win numerous medals in Calgary

Students of Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan travelled to Calgary last weekend to compete in the Chinook Championship and Highland Dance competition. The girls did an awesome job, dancing their hearts out and bring home numerous medals and trophies. High scoring Aggregate Trophies were won by Lucy Lalach, Sophia Bradley and Eryn Wade. All dancers were awarded medals for their outstanding performances. Paris Howe, Abby Lalach and Eryn Wade also danced in the Chinook Championship with Paris Howe winning two 6th place medals. Congratulations to all.

Other dancers winning medals were Holly Gale, Sydney and Braylin Biddlecomb. These dancers are hard at work preparing for the Kimberley Cranbrook’s 40th Annual Highland Dance Competition and Ceilidh, being held at the Kimberley Conference Centre on Saturday April 21st.

 

