Kimberley creator receives $50,000 grant from StoryHive to bring their documentary to life

By Corey Bullock

A Kimberley resident recently received $50,000 in grant funding through StoryHive to produce a documentary on traumatic brain injuries.

Margo Nelson is the subject of the documentary, Finding Normal, which is an intimate look at the inevitable transformation that those recovering from a traumatic brain injury experience.

She is from Calgary and moved to Kimberley approximately four years ago. Her and her friend, Director and Project Manager Barb Briggs, were working on another project when Nelson was in a car accident that changed her life forever.

The Bulletin spoke with Nelson and Briggs to find out more about the documentary and what is next for the team.

In November of 2015 Nelson was in Prince George. She was about to make a left hand turn when a truck broadsided her car, sending her spinning into another vehicle. Nelson was taken to hospital and six hours later, was sent home with a pamphlet on brain injuries.

“Barb and I have been friends for a long time. We were working on another project at the time of the accident,” explained Nelson. “I had just left film school and I met Barb on set. We were brainstorming other ideas and then the accident happened.”

Briggs explained that Nelson’s doctors advised her to continue pursuing film, photography and writing as part of her healing process and as a way of finding her “new normal”.

“My father had a brain tumour, which is different, but similar in symptoms and in the discovery of how much personality is held in our head,” said Briggs. “I am honoured that Margo is trusting me to tell her story. I respect her and the fact that she has the courage to share her personal story, especially because she is someone who is used to being behind the camera, not in front of it.”

The documentary follows Nelson from day one of the injury until now. It takes a look at the physical and emotional rehabilitation that follows a TBI and the creative team will continue to interview professionals in the field as well as others who are going through similar transformations to that of Nelson.

Out of 296 entries, this team was amongst 30 grant winners from B.C. and Alberta. Each team receives $50,000 to produce their 15 to 20 minute documentary, as well as training and the opportunity to work with mentors.

Briggs explained that their team plans to complete the 20 minute documentary for the deadline at the end of May, however they also hope to have a full-length film that will debut in fall of 2019.

“We will be interviewing Margo’s friends and family, doctors, physical therapists and councillors, neurologists as well talking to those in the non-for profit sector,” she said.

Nelson says the documentary has helped with her rehabilitation, although she still faces daily challenges as a result of the injury.

“The biggest challenge, for me, is not having physical symptoms,” said Nelson. “I don’t look disabled, and the hardest part is getting others on board to accept what’s happening with me. I look in the mirror and look normal, but behind that there are headaches and dizziness, lightheadedness. My body and my hands shake, every day it’s like spinning a roulette wheel. Every day is different and it’s definitely never boring.”

Nelson adds that the Kimberley community has been instrumental in her rehabilitation and finding normal.

“The whole team at Creekside Physic has been amazing. Ryan has been my key guy, he deals with concussion and brain injury rehab,” Nelson explained. “My councillor has also brought me back from the edge numerous times.

“I love it here [Kimberley]. I love the community. It’s been instrumental in my recovery process. Kimberley is my final destination, unless there are unforeseen circumstances. I love Kimberley and I couldn’t have found a better place. It’s amazing.”

To watch the pitch video and learn more about the documentary visit the StoryHive website.



