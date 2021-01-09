Kimberley Elks donate to Food Bank

Photo Credit: Louise Hockley

Kimberley Food Bank volunteers hard at work! The Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 were able to provide a $500 donation towards the great work that the Food Bank does for our community.

Just Posted

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

Teck sends impacted ground water from the former Sullivan Mine operations to the Drainage Water Treatment Plant on the St. Mary River. Photo courtesy Teck.
Mine-affected ground water not a major concern, Kimberley mayor says

Last month, Teck began online information meetings for those people in Kimberley… Continue reading

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

