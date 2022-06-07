Pictured from L-R: Brett Lucas - Board Member, Sage Grainger (gymnast), Linda Adank - Kimberley Elks and Sage's mom Heidi Grainger. Photo submitted

Kimberley Elks donate to Gymnastics Club

The members at Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 voted to provide a $1,000.00 donation to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club. We are happy to hear that the funds will be used to add more space and equipment in the rebuild of this community asset.

