Photo (Left to Right) Andrea Chapman (Wildsight), Bonnie Castle-Dixon (Elks Volunteer), Kim Urbaniak (KOLS)

Kimberley Elks donate to outdoor learning

The Kimberley Elks Lodge, which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, has long supported local non-profits. In fact in the past century the Kimberley Elks have raised over $1million for local charities, sports group and individuals..

Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 has recently donated over $1000 in total funding to Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook Branch and the Kimberley Outdoor Learning Society (KOLS). Both non-profit organizations provide local children with outdoor education programs.

Andrea Chapman, Branch Manager of Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook said that Camp Odyssey is thrilled to receive the money as it helps their organization provide an opportunity to engage children outdoors in a safe, structured, and fun environment.

“It will allow us to reduce the overall cost of our multi-day programs, supporting up to 42 children and bringing the cost into reach for more families,” said Kim Urbaniak, of KOLS.

If you are interested in helping local non-profits, consider becoming member of the Kimberly Elks Lodge. Contact KimberleyElks@shaw.ca or call 250-427-2343.


