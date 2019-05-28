Kimberley Elks donate to Ride for Life

It looks like the Kimberley Ride For Life will go ahead once again this year. Amber Pasula from the Kimberley Ambulance Society reports that fund raising and recruiting volunteers is going well, and if all goes as planned, Kimberley’s grads will once again have safe rides home from their celebrations.

Last week, two more donations were picked up by Ride For Life.

Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 was pleased to donate to the 2019 Grad Class towards the costs of the Ride for Life program. The Ride for Life program has been managed by Amber Pasula from the Kimberley Ambulance for the past 10 years.

The Elks are pleased to support this initiative that will keep our children safe going to and from their celebrations.

Also donating $500 to Ride For Life was Kimberley FOCUS. FOCUS raises its funds through Thursday meat draws at the Elks Club, with the generous assistance of Kimberley Save On Foods.