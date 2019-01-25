Kimberley Elks give to Ambulance Society

The Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 recently donated $1,000 to the Kimberley Ambulance Society in support of health and wellness initiatives for the crew and the support of those seeking to upgrade their skills from Emergency Medical Responder to Primary Care Paramedic. This donation will be used to offset individual costs for family events and will greatly ease the financial burden of crew members seeking education to provide a greater scope of practice for their patients.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us