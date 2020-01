The Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 is pleased to announce the completion of our Energy Improvement Project which saw the installation of 43 solar panels on their roof.

Thanks to Columbia Basin Trust Energy Sustainability Grant, the new solar array is now generating up to 18 kilowatts of power, helping to increase efficiencies and reduce energy costs for the Lodge and allowing the organization to redirect more funds back to the community. Installation was completed by OTG Power Solutions of Cranbrook.