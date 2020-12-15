Kimberley Elks support Healthy Kimberley

The Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 was pleased to make a donation of $500 to support Healthy Kimberley. The Elks were happy to hear that the funds are being put directly towards Frozen Meals, enabling Healthy Kimberley to buy additional ingredients to prepare more meals through the holiday season for our community.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map