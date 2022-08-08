Kimberley Fall Fair returns

If you’d like to enter a pie to the Fall Fair, contact Cindy at 250 919-3137. Bulletin file

One of Kimberley’s favourite September events is back. The Kimberley Fall Fair has returned with new managers — who are strictly volunteer — and new energy to provide all the usual fall fair experiences and a few new ones.

Cindy Postnikoff is one of those volunteers and she says they are so excited to let everyone know the fair is alive and well.

The dates are September 24, and 25, 2022. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission is $5 but 12 and under are free.

“We will have all the great family fun you’ve become accustomed to, including up to 80 vendors, lots of kids games/prizes, food, beer garden, pie bake off and more plus some new and exciting events, including some really great prizes for Best Booth decorating, a chicken poop bingo and the dunk tank. There will be some local celebrities available for you to test your skills at dunking, all in good fun of course.”

All proceeds from the Fall Fair are divided among the non-profit groups who volunteer their time to make it happen.

The Fair is still seeking vendors so if you are interested in getting a booth please email erin.kimberleyfallfair@gmail.com

If you’d like to enter a pie in the Pie Bake-off for a great prize or for any other information, contact Cindy at 250 919-3137.

