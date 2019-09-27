Kimberley Fall Fair this weekend

It’s time for one of Kimberley’s favourite weekends — the Community Fall Fair.

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair is happening on September 28 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and September 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marysville Arena.

“Although the weather may be cold, we will be warm inside with Kiddies Korner, coffee, food, Kimberley Elks Club Inside Beverage Garden and much more,” said orgnizer Karen Cetinski, of Rocky Mountain Event Planners. “A lot of new and returning vendors this year filling up the arena and will be a great time to do Christmas shopping. Vendors encouraged to decorate booths with fall theme to battle for “Best Booth” prize. Get your 50/50 draw ticket that will be drawn on Sunday at 3 p.m. This year we have a great balloon artist coming to the fall fair and the kids won’t want to miss it. Outside fun includes Rott’n Ronnies Corn Roast, lip smacking cooked corn on the cob. There will also be cool games for the kids to enjoy including a giant jenga, giant nurf ball throw, photo booth for self taking pictures and lots more. Our favorite food vendors will be on location serving hot delicious food. Military Ames is doing a draw that you do not want to miss!”

Apple Pie Bake Off is on Saturday. Drop your pie off at the Fair Admin Table on Saturday at 11 a.m. Put your contact information on the bottom of your plate. Judges will be tasting these yummy pies on Saturday at 1:00pm. Winner will have photo in the Bulletin and bragging rights along with a cash prize. Last years standing champion is Kim Tuff.

“All proceeds of Kimberley Community Fall Fair go directly to local non-profit organizations as part of their fundraising efforts. This allows kids to participate in sports of all kinds and provides funds to local organizations making a difference in the community. Please come out and support the Kimberley Community Fall Fair for family fun and a great cause. We appreciate all the hard work of the committee which includes, Kimberley X-Country Ski Club, Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club, Rocky Mountain Riders, George Radelja-Independent Fundraiser, Kimberley Elks Club, Military Ames and a big shout out to our volunteer treasurer Rile Muir and the Rocky Mountain International School Program.

“We have lots of new things at the fair, come check it out,” Cetinski said.