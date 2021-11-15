Kimberley Farmers’ Market had successful season

It was a difficult summer, with changing restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wildsight is declaring it a success for its Kimberley Farmers’ Market.

Restrictions were tighter at the beginning of the season, but as the season went along they gradually lessened, according to a release from Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook.

The market began in 2014 with the purpose to provide the community access to locally harvested and sustainable foods and products. It has grown to quite an event on Thursday evenings.

“Market attendance was an improvement over 2020, ranging from around 500 to 1300 patrons with an average of 893 patrons per week,” said Sustainability Coordinator Chad Kile.

Kile also pointed out that the split between locals and visitors from out of town was fairly even, as is customary for the Kimberley Farmers’ Market. A survey conducted on August 19 found that 52 per cent were locals and 48 per cent were out-of-towners.

“Though the numbers fluctuated more from week to week than usual, we were still able to bring people together safely outdoors each week to shop locally from their favourite vendors.”

The number of participating vendors also increased.

”A total of 58 vendors participated, with 20 vendors attending ten or more markets, 11 registered for half the market season, and 27 drop-in vendors,” said Kile. He also noted that “numbers ranged from a high of 37 vendors on July 22nd and 29th to a low of 21 on July 1st, for a total of 444 vendor appearances and an overall average of 31.7 vendors per market.”

In addition to rising participation, BCAFM’s Hatch & Hype Program was also introduced on August 12th. This program offers a table to new food vendors (either growers or processors) eager to try out the market, and also promotes the new products and initiatives of returning food vendors. If you’re interested in becoming a vendor or rolling out new products, keep the Hype and Hatch program in mind next year!

“Many vendors commented that they loved the pace and atmosphere of the Kimberley Farmers’ Market,” Kile said at the end of the season. “Several even mentioned again this year that it was their favourite market to attend and that they enjoyed the relaxed environment.”

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook thanks everyone from vendors to volunteers to shoppers for contributing to a successful season.