Kimberley Farmers’ Market returns on June 15, 2023

A very popular Thursday evening tradition returns on June 15, 2023. The Kimberley Farmers’ Market will return to Howard Street on that date.

Part of Wildsight’s Food Sustainability programming, the Kimberley Farmers’ Market began in 2014, responding to the community’s desire for access to locally grown food. In order to strengthen and support local food production, vendors offering produce and value-added food products will be given first priority at the market, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love crafts, art, and health and beauty products.

Fees for vendors include a non-refundable $15 application fee, $25 for a single market, $154 for seven markets (half season) or $280 for a full season of 14 markets.

Products sold at the market must be locally made, baked, raised or grown. Wildsight’s goal is to have a food-focused market, and as such vendors offering produce and value added food products will be first priority. Additionally vendors selling products that are made, baked and grown within 160 km of Kimberley will be given priority over vendors selling product from outside of that area. Food and drink vendors who offer best practices in waste reduction will be given highest priority/ranking in the selection process.

You can register for the markets at wildsight.ca



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

