Kimberley Fire Department provides cool-off station, cupcakes in Platzl on Canada Day

Nikkela, Adi and Brianna Young don orange “Every Child Matters,” commemorating all the children who attended residential schools across the country. Paul Rodgers photo. The Kimberley Fire Department set up at the Platzl for a Canada Day that was both somber in light of recent revelations pertaining to Canada’s history with its Indigenous people, but also celebrating the people and community of Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo. The Kimberley Fire Department set up at the Platzl for a Canada Day that was both somber in light of recent revelations pertaining to Canada’s history with its Indigenous people, but also celebrating the people and community of Kimberley. Paul Rodgers photo.

Amidst the pandemic, a devastating heatwave and sobering revelations about Canada’s history with its Indigenous populations coming to light, Canada Day 2021 has arrived.

The Kimberley Fire Department set up in the heart of Kimberley’s downtown core to provide cupcakes and a much-needed misting station for people to cool off in the blistering heat, while honouring the somber nature of the day.

“It’s a bit somber, more somber than most, but we definitely still want to celebrate our community and so this a good opportunity to do that,” said Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad. “Cupcakes and water is the least we can do.”

Lots of people showed up, some wearing orange shirts commemorating all the children who attended residential schools across the country, to cool off, get a cupcake and let their kids check out the fire trucks.