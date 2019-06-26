Kimberley First Saturday, July 6

It’s officially summer and Kimberley’s festival season is in full swing.

After July 1 festivities this coming weekend, the next event is First Saturday on July 6. First Saturdays are held the first Saturday of each month, July through October, under the auspices of the Kimberley Arts Council. They provide an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to gather and celebrate all the arts and culture Kimberley has to offer.

Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Platzl on Saturday, July 6 there will be a Rotary Pancake Breakfast. That runs until 11 a.m.

The annual silent auction, sponsored by local businesses and individuals, starts at 10 am. and goes until 2:30 p.m. It takes place on Spokane Street in the Platzl. There are lots of great items to bid on for golfing, river rafting, swimming, camping, gift certificates from local restaurants and businesses. All proceeds go to support First Saturday events.

A new initiative this year is the Kimberley First Saturday Make Art Studio. Join local artists Margaret Moe, Darcy Wanuk and Lori Craig in the Outdoor Studio for Grownups to create – make – play with a variety of mediums. Create, play, hang out and connect with others, as well as view some great local art.

Kimberley First Saturdays support the Go Green Effort. Come and make your own 2019 First Saturday market bag.

In the afternoon, head to Chateau Kimberley to enjoy Go Go Grannies desserts. Enjoy one of several choices of raspberry desserts for $10 per person. Proceeds go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation Grandmothers’ Campaign.

And as always on First Saturday, a full lineup of live music is scheduled. It begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Kimberley Community Band followed by Maddisun, Kevin Martin, Shevah and East West Connection.

And then in the evening, head up to the Centre 64 parking lot for a great outdoor concert.

The beer garden opens at 5:30 p.m. with the Elks barbecue. Then it’s time for the free concert at 6 p.m. with the opening band, In Pursuit. That’s followed at 7:30 p.m. with The Tumbleweeds. The concert is free but donations are welcome. Please bring your own lawnchairs and remember that absolutely no outside alcohol is allowed.