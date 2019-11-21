Kimberley flu clinic well attended

For the Bulletin

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church was happy to provide the goodies, coffee, tea and juice for those who attended the Flu Clinic held on Tuesday, November 5th at the Centennial Hall.

The ladies would like to thank the Nurses for the work they do and to the Health Clinic for putting on the Flu Clinic.

St. Andrew’s is having their Annual Nativity Tea on Saturday, December 7th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Delicious chocolate bundt cake with whipped cream, sugar cookies and fruit, coffee and tea will be served. All proceeds going to the support the Cranbrook Salvation Army Homeless Shelters.