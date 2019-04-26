Kimberley FOCUS continues to support community

The lastest donation from Kimberley FOCUS goes to one of their regular recipents of funds — Military Ames. Military Ames provides support for local veterans. FOCUS raises funds at weekly meat draws at the Kimberley Elks Club, Thursdays at 5:30. FOCUS acknowledges the support of Kimberley Save On Foods.
