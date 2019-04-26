Joan Jobe and Noweata Schofer of FOCUS present a $500 check to Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames. Carolyn Grant file.

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support community

The lastest donation from Kimberley FOCUS goes to one of their regular recipents of funds — Military Ames. Military Ames provides support for local veterans. FOCUS raises funds at weekly meat draws at the Kimberley Elks Club, Thursdays at 5:30. FOCUS acknowledges the support of Kimberley Save On Foods.

News from the Kimberley Garden Club
Selkirk Class of 59 planning reunion

