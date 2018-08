It’s back to school time, and that’s sometimes stressful for families looking at that long list of required school supplies and wondering how to pay for it all.

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank encourages donations of back to school supplies at this time of year. Kimberley FOCUS stepped up this year and provided 12 new backpacks filled with supplies (a value of over $500) to the Food Bank. The supplies went out in hampers last Friday to families with school age children.