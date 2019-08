Joan Jobe, Heather Smith of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank, and Noweata Schofer. Carolyn Grant file.

Kimberley FOCUS, represented by Joan Jobe and Noweata Schofer, recently dropped off 13 backpacks, loaded with school supplies, to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. The supplies represent a donation of $533.

FOCUS raises funds at Thursday meat draws at the Kimberley Elks Club (5:30 p.m. all welcome). FOCUS thanks Kimberley Save On Foods for their assistance.