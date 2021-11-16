Kimberley Food Bank not accepting toys or food donations this Christmas

Last year, due to COVIC-19, the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank was forced to make major changes to their Christmas Hamper Program, and unfortunately this year, most of the changes will remain in place.

Again this year, no Angel Trees with gifts for kids will be put up this year, and the Food Bank will not be accepting donations of gifts.

There will be no hampers or toys this year. Rather the Food Bank will work again with local suppliers to provide gift certificates so their clients can purchase their own Christmas supplies. The Food Bank will not be accepting donations of hamper food.

What they do need at this time is cash donations.

Applications for assistance will only be done by phone this year and the process begins on November 15 and ends on December 10, 2021. You may call 250-427-5522 between 12:30 and 3 p.m Monday, Wednesday and Friday to request assistance.

Once approved applicant can pick up their certificates at the Kimberley Anglican Church Hall on December 17 from 10 to 2 p.m. and December 18 from 10 to 1 p.m. Please come alone with ID, a face mask and use the sanitizer provided at the entry. All COVID protocols must be observed or no certificates will be handed out.

The Food Bank is doing its best to provide help this Christmas, please help by making a cash donation.

The Kimberley Rotary Club is trying to fill the void in the gift area with their Gift of Christmas program, which will provide gifts for children. Rotary is asking for donations to that program by December 5 and you can donate at:

• Kootenay Savings Credit Union in Kimberley

• by e-transfers to: kimberleyrotary238t@gmail.com

• by mail to the Kimberley Rotary Club, Box 13, Kimberley, B.C. V1A 2Y5



