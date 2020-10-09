Kimberley Food Bank thanks volunteers for their hard work

Directors of the Kimberley Food Bank want to thank all of their volunteers for donations of time, food, personal items and money during the past eight months.

“For being one of the smallest food banks in Southeast B.C., we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Kimberley community. Thanks you so much,” directors said in a press release.

The press release also outlined how the Food Bank has operated during the pandemic.

“We are taking all the precautions we can, making it as easy and with as little contact with our clients as possible.

“Thanks very much to all the volunteers that we have. We have volunteers who are fillers, screeners and also drivers. Each day that we are open these volunteers come through the door with a big smile on their faces willing to help!

“We are delivering our hampers, to all our clients with a no contact! Drivers deliver the hampers to the addresses we are given then the driver contacts the client by telephone to let them know that the hamper has been delivered to their doorstep. This is a safety precaution, not only for our clients but also for our Volunteer Drivers.

“We do have clients who drop into the Food Bank for milk, bread and eggs between hampers but they are not allowed into the Food Bank. They knock on the door and let us know what they need. We fill their needs and then set the bag outside the door of the Food Bank for pick up!

“If you’re finding a need for the Food Bank please don’t hesitate to contact us as we are here to help. Contact us at 250-427-5522 Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 a.m. – 12:30p.m.

“If you would like to make a donation, it can be dropped off at 340 Leadenhall Street also on the same days and during the same time as above.

”If you wish to help us with the deliveries then please contact us at the same phone number as above.”