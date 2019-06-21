Kimberley Food Bank’s first cash raffle

Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank would like to congratulate the winners of our First Cash Raffle. Left to right in picture: Dexter McArther ( Fundraiser Coordinator) Gail Brown ( 2nd Prize) $2,000.00, Barry Cummins (Fundraiser Coordinator) Cindy Ritchie (Grand Prize) $7,000. Missing from the picture is Theresa Schneider (3rd Prize) $$750.00. They would also like to acknowledge and say a big thank you firstly to the businesses that displayed our posters and sold our raffle tickets, secondly to the many volunteers who sold tickets and lastly to all those generous people who purchased tickets to help support the Food Bank.

