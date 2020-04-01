Kimberley Food Recovery Depot very busy

Shannon Duncan, coordinator of the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, and a whole army of volunteers have seen a dramatic increase in the work at the Food Recovery Depot over the past few weeks in response to increased need in the community.

On Thursday and Friday of last week alone 1152 lbs of recovered food was sorted and delivered to the doorsteps of 178 homes in addition to the food that went to the food bank and out to other homes through home support workers in an amazing demonstration teamwork, dedication and community spirit. This demand is only expected to increase over the coming weeks and more staff is needed to keep increasing the capacity.

The Food Recovery Depot thanks all volunteers, staff and donors! If you are wondering how to help, consider donating to keep these efforts going strong – go to https://www.canadahelps.org/en/SignIn.aspx and look for “Kimberley Wellness Foundation” or send a cheque made out to Kimberley Wellness Foundation c/o Kimberley Medical Clinic, 260 4th Ave Kimberley V1A 2Y6

