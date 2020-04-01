Shannon Duncan of the Kimberley Food Recovery Program. Photo submitted

Kimberley Food Recovery Depot very busy

Shannon Duncan, coordinator of the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, and a whole army of volunteers have seen a dramatic increase in the work at the Food Recovery Depot over the past few weeks in response to increased need in the community.

On Thursday and Friday of last week alone 1152 lbs of recovered food was sorted and delivered to the doorsteps of 178 homes in addition to the food that went to the food bank and out to other homes through home support workers in an amazing demonstration teamwork, dedication and community spirit. This demand is only expected to increase over the coming weeks and more staff is needed to keep increasing the capacity.

The Food Recovery Depot thanks all volunteers, staff and donors! If you are wondering how to help, consider donating to keep these efforts going strong – go to https://www.canadahelps.org/en/SignIn.aspx and look for “Kimberley Wellness Foundation” or send a cheque made out to Kimberley Wellness Foundation c/o Kimberley Medical Clinic, 260 4th Ave Kimberley V1A 2Y6

READ: Kimberley Food Recovery Depot continues to operate


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Just Posted

Kimberley Food Recovery Depot very busy

Shannon Duncan, coordinator of the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, and a… Continue reading

6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes the Kootenays

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout parts of B.C. and Alberta

Police investigate break in at Kimberley rock, gem, crystal supplier

RCMP investigating a break and enter into a Kimberley rock, gem, and… Continue reading

College of the Rockies distributes over 75,000 items of PPE to local healthcare workers

Cranbrook, Kimberley and Gold Creek campuses donated their supplies from health and first aid programs

Kimberley City Council passes bylaw to allow for late utility payments for second quarter

Kimberley City Council held a brief special meeting on Monday, March 30… Continue reading

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

COVID-19 case confirmed at restaurant in Cache Creek: Interior Health

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

Most Read