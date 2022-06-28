Kimberley Francophone School celebrates St.-Jean-Baptiste Day

Submitted

The Kimberley Francophone School celebrated St-Jean-Baptiste day on the Platz last Friday. They presented the last Author Celebration of the school year. Keep an eye out for pretty, colourful rocks near the flower boxes on the Platzl. You will find underneath the rocks a QR code that will take you to the students’ favorite texts.

During the school year, the Kimberley French School invited parents to come celebrate the authors a dozen times. Each student was asked to present a book that they had written during the writing workshops. The students explored different types of texts during the school year, such as narrative, opinion and informational texts. These celebrations promote writing and reading. It is also a great way to share stories with the community.

Kimberley Francophone School is still accepting registration for Kindergarten to grade 6 students for the 2022-2023 school year.

