Kimberley Friends Gallery Ukraine fundraiser

We are all trying to find some way to contribute to those in the Ukraine, and the Kimberley Friends Gallery have found a way. They are offering reproductions of a sunflower painting by local artist Jim Webster. All funds raised by sales of the painting will go to the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

You can order your Sunflower for $60, a on a 24 by 16 canvas. There will be 20 canvasses available. Just go to the Kimberley Friends Gallery (lower level, 296 Spokane St. at the Platzl parking lot entrance. The Gallery is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Or direct message their Instagram account @kimberleyfriendsgallery.

There are also a number of other prints available and proceeds from any sale will go to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Currently there are 11 local artists displaying in the Friends Gallery featuring a variety of artworks, using different mediums.

