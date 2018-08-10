Last year’s Kimberley Girl Guides being presented the Canada Cord Award as well as the Chief Commissioner Gold Award, which are the highest awards in Pathfinder and Rangers categories of guiding. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Kimberley Girl Guides looking to recruit one more adult leader

In the past, Girl Guides in Kimberley have struggled to have enough leaders to run the multiple programs that are available to them. This year they are looking to add one more adult leader to the team.

Leader of Kimberley Guides and Pathfinders Daleen Bybee says that a lack of leaders has been affecting their programming, however, this year things are looking up.

“Last year we had interest in programs all the way from Brownies up but were only able to run a Guide unit and we had a solo Pathfinder who joined the Trex girls on their adventures,” explained Bybee. “This year we are happy to have added another leader and are doing Guide and Pathfinder unit plus the Trex unit is still up and running.”

Bybee leads both the Guides and Pathfinders units, which is for girls ages nine to 14. Girl Guides can range from sparks (ages five and six) to Trex (ages 12 to 14 and up), depending on the individual organization. All of the programs can lead to many different skills and opportunities, says Bybee.

“We have a unique opportunity living in Kimberley because of all our outdoor adventure opportunities. Last year we swam, skated, hiked, zip lined, climbed a high ropes course, tent camped and practiced our survival skills,” Bybee said. “We also have regular meetings where the girls designed art projects, did science experiments and planned their camp outs.”

She adds that science and animals were of interest last year, and it lead them to visiting the forensic team and the Cranbrook RCMP detachment for a lesson in forensics. They also learned from the equine veterinarians at Tanglefoot.

New this year is the roll out of the Girls First plan.

“We are excited for the girls to have more options of what they want to learn and explore and also have many more resources at our fingertips as leaders for helping them along the way,” said Bybee.

She hopes that at least ten girls will be registered in Guides and Pathfinders this year, and that they could add one more adult leader as well.

“Being an adult leader has many benefits,” said Bybee. “You don’t have to have a daughter in Guiding to be a leader or helper, the process to become a leader is painless and we have a lot of fun walking along side the girls.”

For more information visit girlguides.ca, or contact Daleen Bybee at 250.426.0299 or daleen.bybee@gmail.com.

